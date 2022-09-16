Oh the colors of the season … red, gold, green, blue … no not leaves, the political signs. The quest for attention through differential signage may mean we can tell a lot about a candidate from signs.
The size of the sign may indicate either their funding or their ego, such as Sununu, Hansel or both Fentons. Sununu’s signs are the most compelling both in size and composition, but is that his profile?
Oversize lettering may be like using all caps in an email such as MONTEIL’s huge last name in green on an artistic purplish background.
This year’s signs have some artistic originality: Lily Tang Williams with unconventional yellow along with a picture of an Asian lily; Peaceful Paul Krautmann maintains his mission with an ascending dove on attractive red; and Dru Fox embeds his name in a stylized fox complete with a tail.
Blue is pretty standard or the red, white and blue of Burns accentuating patriotism. Hansel re-used his blue and gold state-colored signs, just substituting “Congress” for “Mayor,” including a picture of the state reminding us where we live. Bobby Williams shows environmental fervor with green. You can also go bland with Donovan Fenton’s basic navy on sparse white.
The absence of first name on the sign seems less friendly. Hansel and Savastano do not use their first name, hence withholding gender identification as well. They may need to add “preferred pronouns.” Karasinski uses his nickname “Sly” in big letters, but does that imply he is tricky or sneaky? Karen Testerman uses a friendlier feminine font for her first name … feels more approachable.
Some add slogans. Terry Clark is “working for us” and Bobby Williams is “for all the people.” Bruce Fenton wants to “live free or die” along with the libertarians.
Amanda Elizabeth projects intimacy with more reveal … middle name, progressive agenda, and a seductive picture. Pretty friendly, but ironically the only one that does not include a last name … what might we make of that?
However the most signs I saw were those for “Now Hiring” … they gets my vote!