I’m writing in appreciation of Kristin Readel’s tenure at the Frost Free Library.
I am no stranger to libraries. As a young person in Washington, D.C., I used the Library of Congress from time to time. When I lived in Boston, I frequented not only Tisch Library at Tufts University, where I taught, but the Minuteman Library System, the Newton Public Library and was a member of the Boston Athenaeum. Moving to Marlborough, I have had library cards in Keene and Peterborough as well as the Frost Free.
But at no library have I ever had the astute attention I received from Kristin. She highlighted and supported my visibility as a newly published poet when my first book of poetry came out in 2015, inviting me to read and discuss my work at the library. She posted news as it emerged about that and my second poetry book — featuring it at the check-out desk.
She noticed and featured reports of local reading events for my debut novel this year. And most recently, when I was chatting with her about next steps after the launch of that novel, she invited me to meet with her one morning. She’d already selected two library books with relevant post-publication suggestions highlighted. Such precise, thoughtful attention to the sharing of literature to the public, such generosity to me.
Conversations I’ve had with her about various books have shown that she’s a discriminating reader. Her reading suggestions have guided me to books that delighted me.
I am aware of many other activities Kristin supported that aided the library in its mission to Marlborough, including summer programs, seasonal and timely displays of books, printed librarian endorsements of favorite books, the wonderful addition of the Axolotl, summer reading challenges, music on the lawn, Mary’s little lamb in spring, Tuesday Tea Parties, a reading group, her participation in state-wide library groups, her presence at the elementary school and of course, extensive efforts on behalf of the library expansion.
But what I want to communicate here is that more than any other library in my life, The Frost Free Library has felt like a true literary home under her leadership.
I am only one of the many who have appreciated her presence and regret her departure.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?