The education of our children, the electorate of the future, is at stake in the coming elections. New Hampshire’s public schools are working to recover from the effects of the pandemic without adequate state support. The National Education Association statistics for 2021 place New Hampshire the lowest in the country in state aid for public education, while placing highest financial responsibility on the local community.
Here are some questions to consider and ask the candidates who want our votes:
What is your understanding of the current voucher program’s impact on public schools? What is your position?
What is your opinion about the state legislating what can and cannot be taught in public schools?
Private and charter schools are now receiving public funds. However, they are not being held accountable for student achievement in the way that public schools are. How do you make sense of this?
Given that public tax dollars are now going to private religious schools via “educational freedom accounts,” how do you understand the separation of church and state as ordered in our Constitution?
How do you rationalize the current state program that uses public tax dollars to pay a private company to administer tutoring services to students, instead of being reinvested in public schools for in-person tutoring?
What concrete actions would you take to support professional educators and remedy public school funding in New Hampshire?
Public tax dollars pay for a free education with provisions to meet the needs of all students. Explain why taxpayers should be responsible for any additional funding of a student’s private education where they may not receive needed services.
Public schools have been the one place where our children learn to listen to, work with, and respect the diverse peers in their community. By separating children and putting them into ideological ‘learning camps’ we promote divided communities. Now there’s a “divisive concept.”