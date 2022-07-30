Once again, the PUC (I guess that stands for Push Up Consumer Costs) has rubber-stamped a huge rate hike for Liberty Utilities.
Thankfully there was an article on how to reduce energy costs. I doubt that putting a lid on a saucepan of water will do much to put a lid on our escalating electricity bills.
MEG KUPIEC, Walpole
