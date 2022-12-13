I will be unable to attend the next meetings of the Main Street Committee and City Council, but I want to communicate my thoughts for consideration.
I have been very clear that there are aspects of the project, as proposed, that I am very concerned about.
The public is not engaged in the process. This is not due to lack of trying by the consultant or Department of Public Works, but is a reality. I am very concerned that the public, downtown business owners and property owners are unaware of the magnitude and implications of this project. Most of the comments to date have come only from bicycle advocates.
When the public and business owners become aware of the removal of parking from the middle of Main Street, eliminating many parking spaces, and the potential of parallel parking there will be an uprising of concern.
When they become aware of the end of Central Square as it has been for 100-plus years, they will be incensed.
There have been no studies and reports from the Historic District Commission, Heritage Committee, Planning Board or the City Parking Department. There have been no confirming reports concerning the impact to traffic, parking and business activities from independent sources.
This was originally proposed as an infrastructure improvement project with minor tweaking to allow more sidewalk activity. In no way was it to facilitate bicycle activity at the expense of vehicular travel and parking!
I am very concerned that the subcommittee is focused on bicycle travel, and may not present all options to the public and council. I have spoken with many Main Street business owners, and members of the public, I am met with a tremendous amount of ignorance of what is proposed. Perhaps this is due to the current economy, COVID or just being concerned with personal financial survival. The overwhelming comment is “Why do they want to do this?”
This project has the potential of doing significant harm to the businesses, property owners and the heritage of Keene. I am requesting that a public workshop and public hearing be conducted before additional money is wasted on consultants who may need to redesign the project after the public and council becomes aware.
Do not assume that there is approval of what has been proposed.
MITCHELL GREENWALD, Keene
(This writer is a Keene city councilor and a downtown business/property owner.)