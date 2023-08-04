The Supreme Court ruled that a web designer had the right to refuse service to same-sex couples because of her belief their way of life was sinful. That was her right under the First Amendment.
A judge in Washington fined The Proud Boys $1 million for tearing down a Black Lives Matter sign on the property of a Black church.
Both circumstances are hostile acts toward marginalized people. How come one is protected and the other punished?
JACK COEY
Keene
