Another so-called “parent’s rights” bill, Senate Bill 272, is currently being debated in the N.H. House.
As with the “divisive concepts” and “education freedom accounts” bills previously passed by the Legislature, this bill uses clever but disingenuous language about “rights” and “freedom” to conceal a darker purpose: to disparage and dismantle public education in New Hampshire.
“Parents’ rights” certainly sounds unobjectionable, doesn’t it? And yet it has become the term of choice for nationwide efforts to censor school curricula, ban books, suppress the teaching of actual history, and criminalize school teachers and administration.
These efforts are part of a culture war that is being waged by, and on behalf of, a minority of politicians and parents to dictate their beliefs to the majority. What about the “rights” of the majority of parents, who want their children’s schools to be accommodating to gender-nonconforming students; who want their children to learn about the full breadth of American history; who want schools to offer a wide variety of books and curricula, as opposed to banning them?
I don’t believe that the suspicion, political bias and conspiracy-theorizing about “indoctrination” leveled toward public school personnel that is embodied in this bill, and other anti-public education legislation like it, is shared by the majority of parents and the public.
Public schools built this nation. We all need to help this pillar of democracy stay strong and vibrant.