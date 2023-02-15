A recent weekend was the coldest yet this winter with wind chill, feeling like minus-30 degrees. The population of homeless has grown rapidly these past several years and much to blame on housing costs just to rent an apartment — many are over $1,200 plus utilities just for a one-bedroom, making it nearly impossible for many people.
There is the old Methodist church near the common in Keene, which at one time had closed down and to my knowledge has not reopened for the purpose of church services. Why can’t the homeless take shelter at this location in the cold weather?
WMUR mentioned this severe cold spell we just had and how within minutes in extreme cold, you can get frostbite, and to bring your pets in and check on the elderly ... but I never heard one word about the homeless attempting to survive in the coldest days and nights we have seen since our move here in 1999. How can anyone be expected to live with the wind chill in minus-30-degree weather?
It is time these individuals are thought about as much as pets. I feel the old Methodist church would be an appropriate option to house the homeless in extremely cold weather. There has been more than enough talk about this topic and I know the mayor of Manchester has received backlash on the subject but I think Keene can do more being a smaller community than other larger cities.
When the Hundred Nights’ shelter is filled and people are turned away, then there must be a solution, instead of sending them back to their tarps, leaving them with little hope the next night will be openings. Talk is able to plan but the action gets it done.
I have said this before but I am not shy to say it once more ... if the city officials did an experiment sleeping in the cold as the homeless for a few weeks, I think they may realize better the severity of the problem as those who live this life day to day know better than the rest of us.
SALLY WOOD, Keene
(Note: The former Grace Methodist Church on Court Street is not vacant. It is the home of Paragon Digital Marketing.)