As the city makes plans for a downtown infrastructure overhaul, I hope they will work with the Keene Arts Core. This project aims to create public spaces where people can enjoy different art forms, and to highlight the vibrancy of our arts community.
One element of the Keene Arts Core design plan is colorful crosswalks. These are crosswalks with painted designs in lieu of typical white-and-black striping. The designs can use color or remain black and white, such as the music-themed crosswalks painted in Winchester in 2016. The variations of these crosswalks gain the attention of drivers, prompting them to slow and stop for pedestrians. Bloomberg Philanthropies published a study that found intersections that installed painted crosswalks experienced a 50 percent decrease of collisions with pedestrians or cyclist, and cars yielded to pedestrians almost 30 percent more frequently.
Accidents in Keene’s crosswalks are an issue that painted crosswalks can address. Additionally, traffic calms, pedestrians and cyclists feel safer. This encourages more foot traffic, which benefits local businesses and the environment.
A quick online search of painted crosswalks yields a variety of images. Every crosswalk design is an opportunity for inclusivity and promotion of Keene and the region. There are different ways to design and install crosswalk art, and there are many case studies that provide guidance on the best materials, maintenance procedures, and designs for Keene. Cost is certainly a consideration, but our current crosswalks need regular maintenance as well.
To design crosswalk art, different cities work with artists and residents to set parameters (dimension, color palette, etc.) and to select art that complements their community. These works of art are not installed haphazardly without consideration to the aesthetics and values of the community. The design book provided by the Keene Arts Core consultants include images from many other cities, as well as colorful sketches, which are placeholders for more meaningful designs. The Keene Arts Core committee has been working with local residents, artists, and businesses to incorporate a diversity of voices into our plan, and this cooperation will continue through the execution of our plans.
Painted crosswalks are an opportunity to embrace our creative community, set Keene apart from other New England towns, attract and welcome visitors, and make our city a more fun and safe place to live.