No one will be able to get to or get out of the (Riverside and Key Road) plazas at the height of the day during roundabout construction and it will be worse after.

The people that run Keene don’t care about the people who shop or work there because, for no other fathomable reason, they dislike Walmart.

Not only that it will severely disrupt the college move in days. Stop fixing things that are not broken.

KEVIN CUNNINGHAM

Fitzwilliam

