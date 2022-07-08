No one will be able to get to or get out of the (Riverside and Key Road) plazas at the height of the day during roundabout construction and it will be worse after.
The people that run Keene don’t care about the people who shop or work there because, for no other fathomable reason, they dislike Walmart.
Not only that it will severely disrupt the college move in days. Stop fixing things that are not broken.
KEVIN CUNNINGHAM
Fitzwilliam
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive the ELF weekly newsletter?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.