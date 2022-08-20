With the exceptions of climate change and nuclear war/terror, I believe the threat to American democracy is the greatest challenge Americans face. Hence my letter below to a Republican friend.
Dear __________ ,
You, as a Republican, and I, as a Democrat, will differ about many policies. Perhaps however, we can agree that one policy is more important than any other. That one is preserving American democracy, the essence of which is the right of the people to choose their leaders in an honest election, to be followed by a peaceful transfer of power.
Inevitably, some will be unhappy with an election result and may even question whether the election was honest. Richard Nixon in 1968 and Albert Gore in 2000 both had reasons to do just that. Both chose to concede, however, in order to uphold the peaceful transfer principle.
Former President Trump does not have reasons to question his election defeat. Some 60 failed lawsuits, Republican state election officials, his own vice-president, and his own attorney general (describing fraud claims as “bulls”) make that perfectly clear. Yet Trump persists in spreading the Big Lie that the election was fraudulent. This has led millions of Americans to lose trust in our electoral system, and to actions that risk destruction of our democracy, such as
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol;
Metastasizing violence;
Threats against local election officials; and
Laws making it harder to vote.
Recent books examining other countries say these things show that America is moving along a path toward the loss of its democracy.
All this is caused by the Big Lie, and by the refusal of many Republican Party leaders and elected senators and representatives to condemn it and tell the truth. Until and unless they do, America is likely to continue to move along that frightening path.
The Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln stood for government of, by, and for the people. Only by voting against those who refuse to condemn the Big Lie can today’s Republicans remain true to what the Republican Party of Lincoln stood for.