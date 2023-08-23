A recently acquired friend who had a career in the Navy had a medical procedure that was a bit risky. Any time they have to work on a heart valve for someone in their 80s ... it’s a bit risky. The anesthesia alone and being sedated for sure has its risks, whether 8 or 80.
What helped my friend both through the concerns and realistic fears in anticipation of the procedure was a large circle of friends who said a quick prayer for him daily 10 days before the surgery. He was reassured by the commitment they made and living alone he got emails and calls letting him know he was being thought of. You can’t really put a dollar figure on the value of a friend’s support when you’re facing this or that challenge, whether physical, logistical or emotional.
A recent article I read identified loneliness and too much solitary time as hard on the heart.
Hard to imagine, but friends, family and support for you or me in times of need and just in general has a physiological impact on our overall health.
My friend who got the surgery is a pretty tough character, having come from Italy at the age of 8 and being raised in a family that needed his work during his teens to help pay the bills growing up near Hartford. The tight-knit family around him through a lot of shared pasta and pepperoni — along with regular visits to Mass — helped him develop a discipline that got him into a great college and then fueled his energy for officer candidate school after being drafted.
It’s been sort of a natural hope and desire for Louis to value support from others and giving it back in kind, especially when someone is in need.
I feel fortunate to have run into this guy and being able to share both the wisdom gained from life experience and his capacity for gifting others with smiles, a listening ear and a heart that values the joys and privileges of friendship.