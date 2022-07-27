Such a privilege to have countless educational, health and public services personnel living and working in the Keene/Monadnack area. I’ve been privileged to work with countless pockets of professionals in three or four regions of the U.S. I’ve also seen how multi-faith organizations have supported these individuals and their families with prayer for safety, encouragement and gratitude.
I’ve served as a chaplain in law enforcement and in many communities found the ecumenical leadership and their communities prayed both informally and in worship for the personnel I’m discussing here.
As the school year is still weeks off, teachers staff and students look to the fall with the hopes and cares that we’ve all experienced over the years. One of the most important and it seems the most vulnerable groups of folks in the Keene/Monadnock Region are school-age children and teens and the educational folks that serve them.
As one who has seen prayer change, and protect lives for the good, I hope you’ll consider taking a short, 3- to 5-minute daily pause and ask the God you have come to trust to protect to care for and inform students and educational professionals for the Keene area Monadnock schools. I’ll look into a confidential website email option where concerns could be shared if that presents as helpful.
This is an effort through a multi-faith medium to pray those who we appreciate and value can work safely and with God’s grace and care. We also can pray for at-risk young people, who especially need direction and support, so as their choices are helpful and positive rather than destructive and hurtful. Thanks for listening!