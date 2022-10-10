As a fan of the “Friday Night Lights” series on Netflix, I love to watch the give and take of fathers and mothers as they attempt to nurture, protect, direct, discipline and love their teens through the journey of adolescence.
There are times it seems the underlying goal is avoid overkill in any direction, so the lines of communication can remain open. I have a close friend whose parents may have been a little too cautious withholding praise, so (she) in this case, as a high achiever, was kept guessing in terms of their approval. We all may know of others, possibly a little over commended or praised, that actually had a slightly inflated sense of self. Like in the series, in real life, juggling this and that is part of the territory.
The statement — not really sure of its origin — “It takes a village to raise a child,” holds some wisdom, I think.
Mentors and role models for teens and young people can be found in various settings — teachers, coaches, religious leaders, older peers, even — making the menagerie of possible folks that raise our children pretty diverse. So here’s to supporting those in the “village” of Keene: teachers; parents; coaches; law enforcement and the like; who inform children and teens with caring and creative hearts and minds.
Here’s to supporting single parent moms or dads that may have to work harder to keep things afloat in the best of ways on the home front. Hope your thoughts, prayers and actions reflect a support and encouragement so the juggling I mentioned is in all the best interests of young and not so young and those close and those who we will eventually send off to villages of their own. Cheers!