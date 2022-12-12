Thankfully the midterms are now long over as we rapidly head to the close of 2022 and it’s time to move on.
The endless stream of ongoing cliches and accusatory politics over the last several years has been unbearable.
How many times do we have to keep hearing: fake news; fraud; stolen elections; witch hunt; the radical left; the fascist right; extremism ... a constant barrage of grotesque rhetoric!
It’s like watching spoiled brats fighting over all of the toys.
Differing opinions are fine and I believe this helps to ensure that we remain a healthy democracy, but once intractable lines are drawn, it seems little more than counter-productive as far as getting the work done that benefits the majority of citizens.
I long for the days of politicians like Reagan and Tip O’Neill who were political opposites, but they would go behind closed doors and hammer out agreements.
As I close in on retirement in a few years, I will write here that I have had more than enough of hyper-partisan politics, finger-pointing, tit for tat actions, personalized attacks, threats of violence, outrageous claims and absurd innuendo that is spun without ANY basis in truth or facts, outright/targeted lies, consequent political gridlock (the list of negatives is lengthy).
There are far too many politicians who clearly have placed their own positions of power, control along with their party, above their oath of office and their duty to both our country and the American public as a whole which is frustrating and it should be an ongoing concern to every U.S. citizen.
I am a conservative for the most part but I purposely changed my party affiliation and became an Independent a few years ago out of sheer disgust with the overall direction of American politics.
With our current 2-party political system, there will rarely be widespread consensus on most issues, but wouldn’t it be refreshing to see politicians at all levels who can display civility, integrity, honesty, ethics and most importantly remember that they serve the public and NOT themselves!