This is to express my disappointment in the letter captioned “Educational ‘canary in the coal mine” (Richard Merkt, Feb. 22).
The writer had the opportunity to apply at least some of the lessons learned from the situation in Baltimore to the situation here in New Hampshire, but chose not to do so for reasons that become clear in the final paragraph. Under the guise of “full disclosure” we discover that the letter is actually a pitch for a charter school in Peterborough, which sits in an area that is the antithesis of Baltimore.
I agree with the statement that “the educational crisis in Baltimore derives from more than just the public schools alone.” Having lived in the area many years ago and returned frequently over the years, I feel safe in saying that the situation in Baltimore derives primarily from the poverty and isolation that are endemic to the center city; a poor, minority community surrounded by affluent suburbs.
The beginning of a “solution” to the problem in Baltimore, and perhaps in our own cities like Manchester and Nashua, is to recognize that the “system” for local financing of public schools doesn’t work because it denies our poor cities the financial resources necessary to address the insidious problems that come with endemic poverty.
Rather than promote a few private charter schools (that will never solve the problems in public schools), our society would do well to evaluate the existing educational structures and make the difficult choices needed to improve them. This means, as one example, evaluating the financing for public schools and ensuring that our poorer cities receive adequate funding to support poor families, care for young children, prepare students for school, and support them through their school years.
This failing in New Hampshire does of course resemble the “canary,” is longstanding, and requires a white, affluent majority to acknowledge its responsibility to all members of society.
Progress in our public schools will not come while prominent politicians and bureaucrats in state government favor charter schools or vouchers over public schools. Progress will come when society and politicians acknowledge the unfairness of the present system and resolve to improve it.
