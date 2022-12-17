In the article “Ivy Vann works to address shortage of available housing,” (Dec 5, 2022), Vann states:
“Suppose I bought a house in a subdivision and my kids are gone and my husband left me for his secretary. Now I’m living in a five-bedroom, four-bath house. I can’t do anything with it but sell it as a single-family house. I can’t divide.”
That statement is incorrect under Peterborough’s zoning ordinance. You can add one Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) to a large house if you live in one of the units. Even in the Family District, you can convert your home into a duplex:
RSA 245-6.B.1. Minimum Lot Size “… for construction of a two-family dwelling or conversion of a single family dwelling to a two family dwelling: fifty thousand (50,000) square feet.” (1.15 Acres)
Also, Ms. Vann uses Walden Eco Village as an example of “a tactic (that) opponents of housing use.” This is an unfair assessment of the process. The Peterborough Planning Board was not against the development, nor did they capriciously drag their feet. They and the town planner gave the developer substantial feedback about what to include in the final plans and pointed out specific elements that couldn’t remain as they were.
This development was unusual since the buildings had been created as accessory structures to the Well School and were never approved as permanent residences separate from the school. Further, additional structures had been created without necessary permitting, which needed to be brought up to code to be approved.
The town planner listed the needed corrections early in the three-year process. However, the developer did not submit plans correcting the violations for most of the three years, instead requesting many continuances. At the first meeting where all problems were corrected in a new plan, the planning board approved the project. Therefore, it was the developer who delayed the process, not the planning board.
I would like to point out that the planning board’s role is to ensure that proposed developments follow zoning rules. If the planning board feels that those rules need to be changed, they are responsible for placing recommended changes on the annual ballot. Voters can then approve or reject the changes. So, the planning board is responsible for upholding the law as set by the townspeople.