I am once again confronted with a GoFundMe plea from a wonderful young family — mom, dad, and three little children. I worked with the young mom for 12 years elsewhere in New Hampshire.
This family is the cream of the crop of a young, working, tax-paying family in New Hampshire.
A recent health issue has put the family way behind the eight ball. The family will be behind that eight ball for years to come, barring a windfall from GoFundMe.
Your four representatives on Capitol Hill (I call them the NH4), Democratic Sens. Shaheen and Hassan, and Democratic Congress members Kuster and Pappas, should be ashamed of themselves for not supporting Medicare for all or universal health care or whatever you want to call it.
I hope that each of them generously supports GoFundMe at every opportunity (there are many opportunities in New Hampshire).
Instead of leading Congress in support of universal health care, the NH4 votes annually to support the military-industrial-congressional complex. This summer each of them, as each has done in the past, will vote for the National Defense Authorization Act. The FY2023 NDAA is $850 billion ($850,000,000,000) to make war, and insure that Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and the other U.S. arms manufacturers (the merchants of death) are well-funded — no GoFundMe page is necessary for the Pentagon.
I am ashamed of my representatives on Capitol Hill. I am embarrassed that any one of the NH4 has been elected to represent me and my family.
Their representation of the people of New Hampshire is pathetic.
When are we going to elect representatives who give a hoot about us, the people of New Hampshire?
Start Peace. Stop War
PAUL KRAUTMANN
Keene
(This writer is an announced candidate for the seat of Sen. Jeanne Saheen, running as a Democrat).