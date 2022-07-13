On July 3, New Hampshire’s GOP House majority leader tweeted, “Instead of spending $20 more than last year on ... hotdogs, lay off the calories and grab a few more rounds for your AK-47. You’ll thank yourself later.” This tweet remained up after next day’s Highland Park massacre. That day, Majority Leader Jason Osborne tweeted again, celebrating “secessionists and insurgents.”
The official Republican Party float in the Merrimack Independence Day Parade sported half a dozen different flags: the yellow “Don’t tread on me” and others associated with Proud Boys, Free Staters and the Liberty Alliance. On top, centered, in the position of honor, was the III% anti-government militia flag.
The III% are listed as hate groups in the U.S. and a terrorist organization in Canada. An American flag flew below and to the side, like an afterthought. Again, this was the official Republican Party float.
The N.H. Legislature has over 150 members who nearly always vote as the “Liberty Alliance” tells them to. That is three-quarters of all Republicans in the Legislature. The Alliance publishes voting instructions in “The Gold Standard.” Legislators are handed the voting instructions as they enter the N.H. House or Senate chamber. The “Liberty Rating” file on the Alliance website lists their names.
AK-47 touting Jason Osborne is their House leader. A social media photo profiles him in front of a burning N.H. Statehouse.
Did you know these are the people now running New Hampshire? I hope people start paying attention before November.