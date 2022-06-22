I urge each of you to take time to watch the televised hearings of the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Yes, you can read about them; however it does not have the same impact as viewing the images of people storming the Capitol and listening to the responses of a range of people involved in the actions taken and/or responsible for decisions made.
A minority, albeit vocal, seek to cast this event and themselves in savior terms of rescuing a nation from fraudulent elections (“The Big Lie”) and casting the work of the commission as skewed by partisan politics. Their actions, according to the testimony of retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, present a “clear and present danger” for our country now and for upcoming elections.
The battle lines are not partisan. This is not a case of Democrats versus Republicans. It goes much deeper than that into the bedrock of our structure of government, our democracy.
The word “coup” is one that I would never have imagined being applied to events in our country. And yet leading up to Jan. 6 and continuing, we are witnessing a minority, terming themselves “patriots,” committed to overthrowing our very form of government and the principles articulated in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
Granny D is quoted as having said, “Democracy is not something we have; it is something we do.” We would do well to remember that we are responsible not only for the consequences of our actions but also the consequences of our inactions.