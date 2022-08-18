Sebastian Fuentes (“I was silenced in Facebook group,” July 25) makes the claim that Rep. Paul Berch is a bully. This is nonsense.
I have known Paul for more than 40 years and can say, without reservation, that he is a good and decent man.
This writer goes on to say “Democrats deserve representatives who will show up for sessions …” He fails to mention that Rep. Berch was deathly ill during this period.
Those of us who know Paul (and who brought him covered dishes between hospital stays) understand him to be very reliable in carrying out his duties as our representative.
Mr. Fuentes goes on to imply that Rep. Berch does not really support women’s right to choose and that he is blind to the needs of the BIPOC community. This is just more nonsense.
One only needs to review Rep. Berch’s voting record to understand where he stands.
As Democrats, we need to stick to the truth. Mr. Fuentes’ attempt to “elevate” the candidates he supports would benefit by adhering to this simple principle.
TOM REISH
Westmoreland
