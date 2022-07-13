The U.S. stance on the Ukrainian war is strategically flawed and sustaining the war can no longer be seen as a high moral cause.
Unfortunately, a continuation of the conflict is destined to yield further destruction in the cities and countryside of Ukraine. In fact, as reported by the London Times on July 8, Russian President Putin said, “war in Ukraine hasn’t started in earnest.” Indeed, it should be apparent the resources of Russia are vastly superior to those of Ukraine and that a noble hope of defeating Russia on the battlefield is essentially futile.
Yet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy recently addressed the G-7 world leaders with a request for still more heavy weapons, and the U.S. is continuing to send arms to Ukraine to support Ukraine’s resistance. Regretably, this merely extends the length of a war that is strategically one-sided. We should take note that Putin just said, “We don’t reject peace talks.”
The West has largely been enthusiastic in its support of Ukraine’s valiant defense. Western opposition and Ukraine’s resistance have embarrassed the Russian enterprise, but the pain involved appears insufficient to induce a Russian retreat. Presently, it seems both Zelenskyy and Putin consider a reversal of any type a dishonor. However, in a nuclear-armed world, the concept of honor in war is simply anachronistic. A new initiative is required to achieve peace.
Instead of pouring more billions into the war, the U.S. should propose a compromise to offer a limited segment of Ukrainian territory to Russia as a condition for peace. A gain for both sides would result if negotiations could bring about a U.N.-facilitated partition within the eastern provinces. In 2015, regions immediately adjacent to Russia in two provinces contained rebellious residents estimated by CNN to total as many as 35,000 fighters. These areas formerly subject to civil war have already been overrun by Russian troops. Zelenskyy should be urged to concede this loss.
Such a move could be supported by the Western world if there were a partition agreement that would facilitate the displacement of pro-Ukrainian residents to more-westerly regions, thus achieving a peaceful separation of opposing parties. If this removal of pro-Ukrainian residents could be made safe through the supervision of U.N. forces, and rendered more palatable by significant financial compensation to both sides from Western nations, a lasting peace might be accomplished. The tragic loss of life would be stopped and the world could start to regain normal commerce.
Allen Ansevin
Keene