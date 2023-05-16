Trump is running for president again. All the problems, chaos, and corruption he has been responsible for, including not paying his taxes for 10 years, the Capitol crimes, missing documents, his trial ... yet oddly, there are still diehard Trump supporters who stand behind him, no matter what he says or does.
Even the porn star, Stormy, who took “hush money” from Trump while he campaigned, now says she feels badly for him, as he faces trial. What mind control does this one person own over supporters where they seem to get confused what is right vs. wrong with each word he mutters into their brains?
Presently, we have an 80-year-old president who visited Keene and was interviewed, asking how he likes the city and his reply? “I like Keene, what is there not to like about Vermont?” Really? Keene, Vt.?
This country has gone more and more downhill due to its leaders. Making pot legalized is a mistake as we already have a “major drug issue” in this state. Supplying women abortion pills has no moral conviction whatsoever.
We need to get people’s morals, character and living standards up, yet nobody can really do that but themselves. I see little hope for this country, which was once respected, but now literally falling apart, with its people.
Trump came to New Hampshire and stated “New Hampshire is a drug infested den” ... is this what Gov. Sununu and the residents of New Hampshire want our state to be known as?
New Hampshire, along with the rest of the USA, needs to earn respect back, the people within, and clean it up ... it’s really in a bad place with no significant gun control yet constant shootings continue, drug overdoses, sex trafficking, murders, missing children ... and on and on it goes; when the U.S. crime stops, nobody knows!
This country itself is beautiful ... the land, mountains, sunsets, oceans etc, all created by God ... but the people are destroying not only the land, but lives, and are why the focus lies within the bad.
A change is needed and it’s not Trump or Biden. We need intelligent, dedicated leaders who don’t just talk, but understand the problems and won’t stop ‘til they get it right.
Until then, future generations will only continue to sink and, eventually, drown.