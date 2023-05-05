Biden 2024.
I can’t wait to see how Trump ups his sore loser game.
There’s no way he can outdo attacking the capitol as a impotent attempt steal the election. How could he ever top that!
But he’s all about hugeness and bigger. And superlatives.
So ... He’s going to really go down in flames, and try to take the whole country with him.
He needs jail for his current ongoing trials. He’s 76 and hasn’t had a reality check.
Everyone are enablers for him, including the current USA justice system.
He needs cold bars. That can be his only coffee wake up call.
And it’s Black people who will take him down. It’s going to be historic: Fanny Willis, Alvin Bragg, Bennie Thompson.
The country and Constitution have been like an immune system, fighting off a bad disease that is Trump.
The good news; that is very good news indeed, is that our immune system will win and be better for it. And we will have more faith in that immune system because it stood up to a crucible.
DAVID CRAWFORD
Keene
