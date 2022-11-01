Let us not forget the challenge that the COVID pandemic has placed upon our nation’s first responders.
As they come to the assistance of others, our EMS, police and Fire Department personnel often work in close proximity to people who are unmasked and unvaccinated.
In 2021, according to data from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, COVID killed more police officers in the line of duty than any other single cause.
Of the 458 officer deaths last year, 301 were from COVID.
ROGER WEINREICH
Keene
