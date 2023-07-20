Where in the world did all of these impatient and impolite drivers of automobiles come from? Why are everyday people so angry? I am a driver of two vehicles, both sporting veteran plates. I am considered elderly — 75 years old. I have great eyesight and hearing. And I admit that I have become “overly cautious” when driving. So please do not aggressively pass me on Court Street when I am driving 30 mph.
The health care system in the United States has failed. I am not criticizing the professionals who provide services. I am addressing the insurance and pharmaceutical giants that are supposed to cover our needed medical care. In particular, our elderly citizens are, daily, confronted with barriers that prevent them from the pursuit of happiness in old age. This is not a joke. It is disgraceful and pathetic.
Why not the Medicare for All Act of 2023, the bill introduced by Sen. Sanders, Congresspeople Jayapal and Dingell on May 17, 2023? I bet you never heard of it. That’s because the mainstream media does not want you to know about it. The mainstream media is bought and paid for by the medical insurance and Big Pharma lobbies. And why no support of this proposal from the New Hampshire 4: Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster and Pappas? Duds, one and all.
The recent debt ceiling “crisis” is a joke, pathetic and disgraceful. Folks, the 2023 Pentagon budget is over $850 billion. Next year it will be close to $100 trillion. There is not a debt ceiling crisis when Congress cuts the Pentagon budget in half. Come on New Hampshire Democratic representatives: Get some courage, stand up for your constituents and vote against this enormous waste.
When will the United States mainstream media stop propagandizing the Ukraine war? And when will the government of the United States stop spending our tax dollars supporting that losing proposition? Give it up. The mainstream media is bought and paid for by the military-industrial-congressional complex.
President Biden is a war criminal. Giving cluster munitions to Ukraine is immoral, if not criminal. Of course, United States Sen. Shaheen is full-bore supportive of this war criminality. National security reigns supreme.
President Biden is a joke — he is in la-la land. Ex-President Trump is a joke — he is a criminal and a serial woman abuser. These are your two-party-system choices for president.