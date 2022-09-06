The Bible contains: history, truth, how to live, prophesies fulfilled, ones to be fulfilled, and surety of the resurrected savior, Jesus Christ. Two verses concerning the unborn:
Psalm 139 “… I’m strangely and delicately formed; … Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book all my days were recorded, even those which were purposed before they had come into being…”
Luke 2:21 “… then was His name called Jesus, having been so called by the angel; before His being conceived in the womb.”
Why spend money, time, and effort seeing if your unborn child is male or female? Don’t we need to wait until the educational system tells children, if birthed, they can choose their gender?
Remember, “It’s all about the science!” Science observes creation to learn how creation functions. Aren’t all creatures (except some insects) male or female? Whose science do we apply? Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth” or other U.N. world-control, agenda-driven science?
Since the 1980s I’ve sought to alert people to developing U.N. and one world governance plans. U.N. scientists were told to make their science agree with U.N.’s global-warming goals. What about other factual information: i.e. “NASA admits climate change occurs because of changes in Earth’s solar orbit, not because of SUVs and fossil fuel?” … “The combination of satellite and direct data gives us a glimpse of how much sea level rise is due to deep warming. The answer is — not much.”
Those emphasizing U.N. science seldom admit mistakes or expose their true intentions. They have promoted and developed plans for world control: dispossessing and pauperizing people of land, possessions and depopulating of earth through abortion, infanticide, euthanasia to make people dependent on their governance.
The German government, before Hitler, used euthanasia developing their super race, eliminating many institutional disabled and handicapped people. Canada now uses euthanasia. I learned in 1980s the U.N. divided the world into areas. Mexico, the United States and Canada are one area to be under U.N. governance. Open-door policies enacted by our present administration break down U.S. sovereignty. Multitudes enter this nation without proper vetting and concern for U.S. citizens’ or immigrants’ well-being.
Now they’ve weaponized the IRS. (No room to share.) While sharing the peace and good news of Jesus I met a man training with a military unit in Canada; the unit wasn’t Canadian. On Jesus’s peace he said, “To have peace many need to be eliminated.”