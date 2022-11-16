I am responding to James Griffin’s letter (“Indigenous peoples don’t deserve a holiday, either,” Oct. 15) rationalizing opposition to Indigenous People’s Day.
Griifin basically said that because Native American tribes fought with each other, Columbus was no worse in the horrors he exacted on Indigenous peoples. He was a lot worse. Peter Cozzens, author of “The Earth is Weeping” and an expert on the Indian wars of the west, noted that most inter-tribal warfare consisted of raids on each other’s villages. There was never any intent on genocide between tribes.
In a widely read book, “The Conquest of Paradise” (1990), Kirkpatrick Sale charged the English and their American successors with pursuing a policy of extermination that had continued unabated for four centuries. Later works have followed suit. In the 1999 Encyclopedia of Genocide, edited by the scholar Israel Charny, an article by Ward Churchill argues that extermination was the “express objective” of the U.S. government. To the Cambodia expert Ben Kiernan, similarly, genocide is the”only appropriate way” to describe how white settlers treated the Indians” (https://historynewsnetwork.org/article/7302).
Indigenous people deserve a holiday for many reasons. First, they were the first environmentalists who saw the earth as a sacred place of which they were stewards. Second, they helped New England settlers survive the harsh winter, and they would have died otherwise. Third, their land, cultures, languages, customs, totems and people have been systematically destroyed in the name of “manifest destiny.”
It is time to do the right thing and establish Indigenous People’s Day.