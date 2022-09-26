This is to follow up on “Biden should use our oil reserves now” (by Gerald Larami, Reader Opinion, Sept. 16). The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is operated by the Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response. Its purpose is to provide oil to reduce the impacts of disruptions of supplies and meet our international energy obligations. The use of the reserve is governed by statute. More information about the program and its operation can be found under petroleum reserves at www.energy.gov/ceser/office-cybersecurity-energy-security-and-emergency-response.

