This is to follow up on “Biden should use our oil reserves now” (by Gerald Larami, Reader Opinion, Sept. 16). The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is operated by the Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response. Its purpose is to provide oil to reduce the impacts of disruptions of supplies and meet our international energy obligations. The use of the reserve is governed by statute. More information about the program and its operation can be found under petroleum reserves at www.energy.gov/ceser/office-cybersecurity-energy-security-and-emergency-response.
The writer seems unaware that the country has been drawing down the Strategic Petroleum Reserve since late last year. As the world came out of COVID restrictions, President Biden initially released 50 million barrels of oil to address the increase in oil prices. In March, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent disruptions in the oil and gas markets, President Biden initiated an additional, unprecedented drawdown of the reserve of 180 million gallons, at roughly 1 million barrels of oil per day. The fifth and final tranche of oil purchases has been awarded with the deliveries schedule through late October.
There is a connection between the price of gasoline and fuel oil and the price of oil on the world market. There is no connection between gasoline and fuel oil prices and our aid to Ukraine’s fight against an unjustified aggression. As usual, oil refining and supply corporations have taken advantage of market disruption to raise the prices of both oil and gas above their increased costs. This led to record high profits for these multinational corporations in the last quarter. It is a surety that the amount of fuel oil that is planned for the winter (and already refined or in the pipeline) has been calculated to maximize profit and not to provide relief to American consumers.
The Department of Energy also operates the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, whose purpose is to alleviate disruptions in supplies and whose use is governed by statute. Interested parties should contact the governor’s office and the state Department of Energy to inquire what steps are being taken to anticipate the use of the reserve this winter. Inquiries could also be made to Rep. Kuster, who sits on the appropriate House oversight committee. Finally, there are Community Action Agencies to assist those who may have difficulty meeting their heating oil bills. See information at www.energy.nh.gov/consumers/help-energy-and-utility-bills/fuel-assistance-program.