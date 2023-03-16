First observation: Wherever a Keene Fire Department ambulance goes, a fire truck follows. I thought I might be nuts — so I called the fire department and asked. My suspicions were confirmed. A second fire apparatus, whenever available, accompanies the ambulances on medical calls.
Unless I’m crazy, this is incomprehensible. I wonder if it’s an effort at racking up miles on fire department apparatus and to give the illusion of a shortage of firefighters and EMTs. After all, the Keene firefighters union has been asking for additional firefighters and more taxpayer dollars to purchase more big red trucks. The union regularly moans on its Facebook page about being “understaffed.”
Consider I’m having chest pain and call 911 for help. Is an ambulance not enough? Is a ladder truck necessary to get me to Cheshire Medical?
Keene can’t be alone. What about other cities and towns that send only an ambulance for medical calls? How does DiLuzio Ambulance provide care to and transport patients without fire trucks? Will the new Cheshire EMS service have fire trucks? If not, how can they properly take care of patients and effectively transport them?
On a related note, the Keene Fire Union issued a statement last week to whine about Cheshire County launching Cheshire EMS. The union says this will affect the KFD’s bottom line because Cheshire EMS is stealing KFD’s EMS contracts with neighboring towns. One town switched from Keene to Cheshire — at a cost savings of nearly 98 percent! (Editor’s note: the numbers provided by the town of Westmoreland indicate an 86 percent savings.)
If KFD loses more contracts, the union will lose its bogus bargaining chip (too many calls, too few staff). Can Keene taxpayers also switch to Cheshire EMS instead of the overpriced, incompetent, and wasteful KFD?
For what’s it’s worth, the record of the Keene Fire Department is questionable. How close does the fire station need to be to a fire to be effective? Last year, KFD failed to save the Cobblestone building, which is less than a third of a mile from where the firefighters sleep. That all despite the KFD budget being the second largest of any department in Keene — a staggering $7.7 million.
Final question: What has been the shortest tenure of a Keene fire chief? I believe it’s three years. Might that “record” soon be broken? In your free time, Google the following: “Donald Farquhar lawsuit.” For those who don’t know, Farquhar is the Keene fire chief.
