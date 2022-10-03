Having experienced the Nazi occupation in the Netherlands (1940-1945), I learned of the Nazi doctors’ experiments resulting in the Nuremberg Trials and 1947 Code, widely endorsed by the world community: “Never will such crimes happen again!”
Now I am almost 94 years old, experiencing the COVID-19 world where experimental vaccines are strongly promoted and mandatory for many. It’s also Nuremberg’s 75th anniversary. I am reading Ken McCarthy’s just published “The Nuremberg Code.” I had forgotten the powerful wording of this statement in which each sentence rings like a bell:
“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved, as to enable them to make an understanding and enlightened decision.
“This latter element requires that, before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject, there should be made known to them the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon their health or person, which may possibly come from their participation in the experiment.
“The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.”
Almost every word above seems to indict the COVID-19 vaccination effort. Was there a powerful reason to override Nuremberg? If so, where was the intense discussion preceding this dramatic rejection? Why were these institutions and people silent?
36 US colleges, including Harvard, Duke, Columbia, offering degrees in bioethics/medical ethics.
The American Society for Bioethics and Humanities: almost 1800 members with well-paying jobs.
The media’s specialists on ethics
Fortunately, thousands of doctors and large groups of medical health professionals disagree with the medical establishment. But hey are censored, suffer personal attacks on their qualifications and may lose their license. It’s much easier to be quiet and say nothing. Is this the fear-driven authoritarian world we want to live in?