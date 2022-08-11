Jennifer McCalley (“Don’t let Free Staters ruin NH,” July 18) accuses Free Staters of “using lies and fear” to advance their agenda. There are two problems with this.
First, the Free State Project has no agenda, apart from a general agreement that less government interference is better than more.
Not long ago, a father and daughter, both Free Staters, were elected as state representatives. One ran as a Republican, the other as a Democrat. And they voted against each other 70 percent of the time.
Second, the actual use of lies and fear was recently demonstrated in Croydon. Ms. McCalley parrots claims that the school budget was “slashed arbitrarily.” But the reasoning behind the smaller budget were detailed at the annual district meeting, and can be see at https://granitegrok.com/blog/2022/03/budget-or-ransom
Supporters of the smaller budget were harassed. Lies about the school board’s plans for working within it (e.g., that the local schoolhouse would be closed) and irrational but frightening scenarios (e.g., that cutting spending by half would somehow triple taxes and lower home values) were spread in a campaign funded by special interest groups.
A much-needed discussion of fundamental questions about education — a sincere attempt to get a better education for Croydon’s kids without taxing the elderly and disabled out of their homes — was derailed into a “fear and smear” disputation over personalities.
It’s laughable to call Free Staters “power-grabbing politicians,” when more often than not they’re aiming to take arbitrary power (the kind our state constitution calls on us to resist) away from politicians, including themselves. It’s like accusing Marie Kondo of being a hoarder.
I think that I should help people who ask for help; that I should persuade others to help, in whatever ways they think are best, and to whatever extent they think they can afford; and that I should use logic and rhetoric to obtain their consent and voluntary cooperation.
Ms. McCalley thinks she should decide who needs help, and what kind, whether they want it or not; that she should force others to help, in ways that conform to her personal ideas about “the common good,” and to her judgment about what everyone can afford; and that she should use “democracy” to bypass their consent and conscript them into involuntary compliance.
Is it really the Free Staters that people should be afraid of?