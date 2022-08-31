Recently, my primary challenger made “claims” on my positions about House Bill 238, which he calls the “gay-panic defense” bill. HB 238 was to deny the panic defense for the killing of a LGBTQ+ person.
The RSA affected is 630:2 that allows someone to be convicted of manslaughter instead of murder when the individual is under extreme mental or emotional disturbance. My issue with the bill was it mentioned only one group of people to make an exception. With numerous killings of people of color, this exception seemed too narrow.
I could have supported a bill to make an exception for all protected classes. Linda Harriott-Gathright, the ranking Democrat (caucus leader) on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and a woman of color, voted with me on this bill.
I asked the prime sponsor of this bill why he had the bill drafted. Was there an incident in New Hampshire where the defense was used? The answer was this defense has never been used in the state. He went on to say that a sailor had planned on invoking this defense in the 1970s, but that case was tried in military court.
LGBTQ+ individuals and others are protected in New Hampshire by our “hate crime” laws. These laws provide enhanced penalties for crimes against these protected classes. There is no need for the new exception to current law.
JOHN BORDENET, Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 5 in the N.H. House. He is a candidate for the new Cheshire District 7.)