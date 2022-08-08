We need a New Hampshire that works for all the people.
Right now, things are very good for people at the top. Our state’s tax structure is built to make things easy for those who already fortunate. Our Legislature is focused on enticing wealthy retirees from Massachusetts and Connecticut to come here and buy up all the nice houses, while contributing very little back to the community.
But little is done to enable young families and lower income people to prosper in this state. Because almost everything in New Hampshire is funded through property taxes, the financial burden trickles down to renters, who are already struggling in our low-wage economy. This is the New Hampshire Disadvantage.
It is a burden felt acutely in our public education system, which has been under continuous attack by ideological, anti-tax extremists. The state contributes less than 25 percent of the per-pupil cost of public education, with the rest to be made up by local property taxpayers.
The result is that we have immense inequalities among communities in New Hampshire. People in Keene struggle with property tax bills, and fund our schools at a per-pupil rate that is $1,600 less than the statewide average. In contrast, a wealthy town like New Castle can enjoy highly rated schools and almost the lowest tax rate in the state.
It’s not just a K-12 problem: New Hampshire also ranks 50th among states in support for higher education. As a result, Keene State College is falling apart at the seams, with massive cuts to programs and staff.
Keene State is an engine of our local economy, but, at the rate things have been going, it won’t be much longer. How will we convince young people to stay living in New Hampshire if they can’t stay here to get a high quality, affordable education?
It all goes back to our retrograde tax system and an unwillingness to expect the wealthiest among us to pay their fair share. So many in our state Legislature have taken “The Pledge,” swearing off any discussion of tax reforms that could lead us to a more equitable society.
As a City Councilor in Keene, I have worked for the benefit of all the people in our community, not just the wealthy and well-connected. As a candidate for state Senate in District 10, I will not be taking that awful pledge.