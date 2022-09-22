As of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Republican Party in New Hampshire is officially dead.
It is now the Trump Party. Every one of the Republican candidates who is a fervent Trump supporter, “Big Lie” supporter, and forced birth supporter won their primary.
And Chris Sununu is now a sinking island of moderation in a sea of fanaticism.
RIP, GOP.
MICHAEL HAVEY
Hancock
