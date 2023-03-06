Recently, separate sources speaking to or emailing me used the acronym ESG. Like me, you may be wondering what is ESG? It is an acronym for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, a framework helping stakeholders understand how an organization manages risks and opportunities around sustainability issues including pollution reduction, health and safety, and corporate philanthropy.
ESG is used to screen investments based on corporate policies and encourages companies to act responsibly. Many mutual funds, brokerage firms and financial advisers offer investors products that employ the principles of ESG. One result is that ESG can help portfolios avoid holding companies engaged in unethical practices that harm the environment or society.
Here in New Hampshire, ESG is under threat. House Bill 457, if passed, will ban analysis of ESG factors in investment decisions for funds held within the N.H. Retirement System. There are similar bills all over the country, designed to eliminate the evaluation of climate risk and other important sustainability metrics from investment decisions.
Furthermore, Roger Stephenson, Northeast regional advocacy director of the Union of Concerned Scientists, shared that while four New England attorneys general (Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont) are suing fossil-fuel corporations for climate damages and consumer fraud and the Maine attorney general has signed on in support of the Rhode Island lawsuit, the New Hampshire attorney general is suing to block ESG investing.
In New Hampshire, we want to be shielded from the financial or economic risks of climate change. It is sound financial policy to integrate our economy and pension funds with the benefits of the transition to clean energy. Solutions include establishing green banks or protecting consumers from soaring interest premium rates as we deal with growing climate risk.
We should be applying a climate risk assessment to New Hampshire’s pension and insurance fund management and asking our legislators to oppose HB457, which is up for a hearing in front of the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee on March 8.
Please take a few minutes to write to the committee members expressing your concerns about ESG [www.gencourt.state.nh.us/house/committees/links.aspx?x=3&id=3].
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.