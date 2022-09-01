Many thanks to Bobby Williams for his letter “Address childcare by putting our children’s welfare first” (Aug. 27). As an early childhood professional, I full-heartedly support his view that children need to be the priority in our much needed conversation about childcare.
There are many challenges in the childcare field — staffing shortages, high turnover, low salaries. High tuition costs and waiting lists place a burden on all families needing care.
There are also many opinions on how to address the childcare crisis. Personally, I’m weary of attending anymore meetings where the focus is on such things as “tax breaks” or “retention strategies.” I overheard someone say that these short sighted suggestions are similar to focusing on recycling to address climate change.
We are in dire need of systemic change!
Yes to providing quality care for children “regardless of their parent’s ability to pay”!
Yes to the long view that early childcare is an investment that benefits society.
Yes to paying early childhood teachers wages “befitting the importance of their profession.”
New Hampshire needs a Department of Early Childhood Education that is funded to support these unique and important early years of development. The first five years really matter. Please join the conversation and support real change.