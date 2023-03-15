An article in a recent Sentinel (“Over 2 million more electric vehicles estimated in New England over next decade,” March 4-5) provided some interesting statistics about the explosive growth of electric vehicles. And an article in the Wall St. Journal over the weekend states that there will be about 23 million EVs registered in the U.S. by the end of this year. The Journal article also indicates that many domestic EVs, including the Chevy Bolt, are now cheaper to buy and operate after two years than conventional gasoline engine cars.
But perhaps the most telling statistic in the Sentinel article is this: “According to the N.H. Dept. of Environmental Services, N.H. has less than half the number of charging stations as Maine and significantly fewer than the number in Vermont.”
That’s no doubt a result of New Hampshire’s conservative politics. The elderly men who run the Republican Party that controls this state are vociferously against energy conservation, EV charging stations, and electric vehicles. They apparently believe that EVs are just a fad, and that people should stick with the tried and true internal combustion engine. Not unlike conservatives in the early part of the 20th century who doubled down on their investments in horseshoes and buggy whips.
Unfortunately for New Hampshire, tourists from Massachusetts, New York and elsewhere who drive EVs will favor Maine and Vermont for their vacations.
