An article in a recent Sentinel (“Over 2 million more electric vehicles estimated in New England over next decade,” March 4-5) provided some interesting statistics about the explosive growth of electric vehicles. And an article in the Wall St. Journal over the weekend states that there will be about 23 million EVs registered in the U.S. by the end of this year. The Journal article also indicates that many domestic EVs, including the Chevy Bolt, are now cheaper to buy and operate after two years than conventional gasoline engine cars.

