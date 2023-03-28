Kudos to The Sentinel for two recent articles on maternal health.
The bad news first: The U.S. maternal mortality rate is the highest of any western wealthy country. Statistics from 2019 indicate there were 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in the U.S. compared to 4.5 in the Czech Republic and 1.1 in Poland — just to give two examples. Partially due to COVID, that number rose to an alarming 32.9 for 2021.
Then the good news: A March 11 article from The Sentinel’s Health Reporting Lab, discussing post-delivery complications, especially postpartum depression, highlighted the many services local health providers have made available in the Monadnock Region to support mothers and new families as they navigate the first year of parenthood.
Approximately one quarter of births in New Hampshire are covered under the N.H. Medicaid program. As one of the articles points out, postpartum benefits under N.H. Medicaid’s Pregnant Women Medical Assistance program ends after two months. There is growing recognition, however, that the postpartum period extends far beyond 60 days.
Currently, many women lose coverage at a critical time, leading to undiagnosed and untreated conditions such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, depression and substance-use disorder. In fact, the 2022 N.H. Report on Maternal Mortality revealed that approximately 40 percent of maternal deaths in the previous two years occurred between 43 days and one year after childbirth.
It is for this very reason, that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has created a federal option, which expands postpartum benefits from 60 days to one year. House Bill 565 will require New Hampshire to do so as well. In addition, House Bill 282 will ease the Medicaid eligibility criteria for pregnant and minor lawfully residing immigrants who currently must wait five years before applying for coverage. Thirty five states, including all but New Hampshire in the Northeast, have taken or are planning to take these two options. The Catholic Archdiocese of Manchester called these bills “pro-life.” Currently in the House Finance Committee, these bill are likely to come before the full House during the first week of April.
If you believe that supporting young families are a priority please contact your local legislators and urge them to vote “ought to pass” on HB 565 and HB 282.
JOE SCHAPIRO
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.