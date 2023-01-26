I had the privilege, because of career, to live in four or five U.S. states over a 25-year period. Each had it’s positives and not so positives including ease of licensing out of state vehicles, higher/lower property tax, cost of real estate, choice of schools for children and the like. Co-workers who thought of New Hampshire as a state to transfer to had usually a lot of positive to say about New Hampshire, both for recreational and cost of living options. Things like distance to an airport and property taxes were high on my wife’s list for being open to a move.
Typically, when your move is covered by your employer when you retire it’s helpful to pick your last transfer ... near or in the state where you are going to retire. So in our case New Hampshire was high on the list, given the quality of life and cost of living in general.
Some of the intangible things that have made the Keene area so positive include something I observed today at a fairly rural cafe. Maybe one of 10 customers were seniors with limited mobility. Clearly an entertaining experience for seniors that might otherwise be home-bound is to visit a user-friendly cafe for lunch or coffee.
I was so impressed how in as many cases as three in a 40-minute stop ... customers with walkers or a need to be lifted from their seat ... were comfortable and welcome here.
Maybe because it was a Tuesday — chilly — but I think the welcome of the owner and the wait staff is what made the difference. Seems fairly small — and yet not so small — as I age and as I generally experience the generosity and care ... easily observed. Keep it up New Hampshire.
We appreciate the welcome we got and I know it will continue to welcome young and old and make them feel at home.