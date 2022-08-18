I believe some clarity is needed regarding the constitutional and human importance of New Hampshire’s recently enacted Fetal Life Protection Act and its amendments.
Simply put, it restricts abortion after 24 weeks (six months) with exceptions if the life of the mother is in danger, or if there is a fatal fetal anomaly incompatible with life. Ultrasounds are not required except when a doctor has reason to know the unborn child is at least 6 months old. Otherwise, abortion in New Hampshire remains unrestricted up to six months.
With current medical advances, unborn children 24 weeks and older can live and thrive outside the womb, and are regularly welcomed into the world. Our Declaration of Independence, arguably the backbone of our Constitutional republic, unequivocally applies to every person our inalienable rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Without the first, the right of life, being upheld and protected, the second and third rights are nullified.
I would hope that some Cheshire County Democratic legislators, and for that matter The Keene Sentinel itself (Sentinel editorial, Aug. 4), would be willing to change their minds and support the commonsense limit on abortion provided by the Fetal Life Protection Act.
Shouldn’t viable infants still in the womb be protected by society? Isn’t life the most basic of human rights? Shouldn’t we work together to protect it?
THOMAS SAVASTANO
Keene
(This writer, a Republican, is a candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 4.)