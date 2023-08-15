Given the attention on climate these days, it is surely time to think about the New Hampshire government’s energy policy.
The International Energy Authority, of which the U.S. is a member, recently issued the following statement:
“Not since the founding of the IEA in 1974 has the need for a coordinated effort on energy efficiency to reduce wasteful and inefficient use of energy been so great. No other energy resource can compare with energy efficiency as a solution to the energy affordability, security of supply and climate change crises ...”
Fifteen years ago New Hampshire joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative [RGGI], a multi-state compact motivating utilities to reduce CO2 emissions and yielding revenue for state-run CO2-reducing programs such as insulating buildings.
Soon after, Corey Lewandowski, identifying himself as “NH State Director for Americans for Prosperity” tried to get New Hampshire to leave RGGI. The ensuing confrontation between our legislators and Lewandowski resulted in us remaining in RGGI, but diluting its effect by dissipating half the funds as rebates to ratepayers.
Jane Mayer’s book “Dark Money” describes the creation and mission of Americans for Prosperity [AfP] by the Koch brothers. AfP’s continuing interest in New Hampshire energy policy is evidenced by the appointment of a new AfP director (Greg Moore) and significant contributions to prior political campaigns.
New Hampshire citizens should be concerned about the schemes of the Kochs. The value of the RGGI rebate to households pales in comparison to the cost of energy to keep warm in winter if the house is not energy efficient. Add to this the drag on economic activity in New Hampshire because of the torrent of money going out of state to import oil and gas.
Add to this the missing potential employment opportunities — for doing the relatively low-skill energy-efficiency work — lost because of meager state investment in efficiency. (At a meeting in Keene some years ago, when a southern New Hampshire energy efficiency contractor was asked if New Hampshire policy hurt his business, he just laughed and said “Oh, there’s plenty of work in Massachusetts!”).
A few weeks ago The Sentinel reported that Michael Vose, chairman of the N.H. House STE Committee, declared that “Energy efficiency is an individual responsibility.” No, it is a community/state responsibility. We are all, jointly and individually, responsible for the world we leave to our children and future generations.