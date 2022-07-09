For over 70 years, (since the 1960s), a vast amount of scholarship has evolved based on new findings about the early history of the United States.
A recent powerful and fascinating book that summarizes some of this research is called “The 1619 Report.” It documents the rise of slavery in this country starting in 1619 (before the Mayflower arrived) and shows the many ways racism has permeated every aspect of our culture. We are, indeed, a nation founded upon the contradictory ideas of slavery and freedom. Ten of the first 12 presidents were slaveholders.
The white supremacist response to this publication was Trump’s “1776 Commission,” which was hastily completed just before his term expired. This report was written without the input from current American historians and was condemned by the American Historical Association. It puts forth a “patriotic” history of our country that reinforces the myths of white racism and downplays the contributions Black people have made to our culture and national ideals of freedom and justice for all.
The “1776 Commission” was chaired by the head of Hillsdale College, which is supplying the core curriculum to the Lionheart Charter School of Peterborough, under the name “The Hillsdale 1776 Commission.” This curriculum silences the truth and propagates cultural myths that are not based on facts. New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, a Republican, has made great efforts to defund and weaken the public schools in order to substitute charter schools such as Lionheart. Our tax dollars are now supporting the teaching of this skewed view of our history.
Under state Republican leadership, Trump influence looms large. I fear that New Hampshire is becoming untethered to reality. We teach our children U.S. history based upon willful ignorance, delusions and intentional misinformation.