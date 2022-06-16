We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
George Hansel, brand new Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, said in response to a question about legislation on abortion, gun safety and the environment: “New Hampshire in general does really well with those national issues, so I think it’s about bringing New Hampshire common sense down to Washington.” (Keene Sentinel, May 31)
On the issue of gun safety New Hampshire does not do “really well”. Our governor and our current legislative majority have been imprudent on the issue of gun safety. The Republican-controlled N.H. Legislature has supported bills including no waiting periods to buy firearms, no universal background checks, no red flags laws, no bans on assault rifles or limits on capacity of ammunition, and open carry — including on school grounds and polling places. Our governor vetoed previous bills that offered steps toward gun safety and signed the bills that promote unreasonable gun rights over sensible attempts at gun safety.
On the issue of a woman’s right to choose, George Hansel says he is pro-choice, but the N.H. Legislature has limited choice and has intruded on what should be a very personal decision. Our governor signed an anti-choice bill enforcing unnecessary and costly procedures and allowing no exceptions for rape or incest or severe medical conditions. In May 2022 the requirement for ultrasounds was lifted and some exceptions were allowed, but “in general,” New Hampshire does not offer a great example of “doing really well with” the national issue of abortion.
Our current Legislature and governor do not have an exemplary record on protecting the environment. Among other official and unofficial declarations, our Legislature and Executive Council have interfered with local renewable energy initiatives. Our governor vetoed bipartisan bills supporting solar power and energy efficiency, expressed support for natural gas pipelines and nuclear reactors over renewable energy sources (recently, he has shown some backing for wind energy) and praised the former president’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. As other Northeastern states move forward on environmental issues, New Hampshire’s approach seems shortsighted.
Are these the “common sense” ideas George Hansel wants to bring to Washington? If elected, how would George Hansel vote when gun safety, abortion and environment and other national issues (such as support for public education and unfair taxation) come up in the U.S. Congress?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.