I’m ticked off again, I’ll tell you what’s got my goat: leaf blowers! They’re noisy polluters. What’s wrong with a good old-fashioned rake and blanket to move the leaves to the compost pile? A job for idle youth — Dad said those blisters build character.
I’m alarmed with speeders that careen down the street like it was a race track. I’m thinking about setting up a phony moose to pop and surprise them; that’ll give them a start.
I’m done with people that are so engrossed in their phones that they’ve forgotten how to speak to real people; actually communicate, face to face.
I’m also tired of people saying they texted me, when an old-fashioned phone call or bicycle messenger would do; don’t get me started about leaving a voicemail.
It’s all too new-fashioned. People don’t have handwriting skills anymore, so forget about post cards in the U.S. mail, or anything non-virtual.
I’m so sick of the former president fundraising by indictment. He knows he lost by 8 million votes, so instead calls names like a 3rd-grader. He would rather pestilence and famine than Black equality.
His ridicules are the desperate action of one deranged, obviously guilty of conspiracy and witness tampering. We need to make this country better, for all of her peoples, of all races and creeds.
I think rude people who don’t look up from their phones should get my new dope-slap app to remind them of their manners. Another thing that gets me going? That guy behind me who came up doing 20 mph over the limit to sit on my bumper. What I need is a dashboard button that automatically puts the brakes on his car, to teach him a lesson.
I think cellphones and smartphone gadgets make us stupid, lazy, and unable to save the planet.
I think we should bring back bicycle messengers and singing telegrams. I personally don’t see the use for 5G, and high-speed Internet gaming.
I’m sure it’s all meant to help us talk to each other, but I’m afraid we may be falling down a virtual rabbit hole, on our appointment to meet an artificial Alice, and an holographic Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and Red Queen, in a computer-generated Wonderland.
I pray we wake up from the illusion and embrace our true spirit with generosity and grace.