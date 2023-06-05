I write to express my deep disappointment in your support for Senate Bill 157. I want to trust our elections and you as our representatives. This legislation doesn’t allow me to do either.
It doesn’t meet:
1) the spirit and intent of our state Constitution and election laws consistent with it, as legally and factually argued by the state in Saucedo v. Gardner, U.S. District Court, Aug. 14, 2018.
P. 2 “New Hampshire’s elections are a decentralized operation and are managed locally by each town and city ward. Although the secretary of state is the chief election officer in the state pursuant to RSA 652:23, the local clerks and moderators are responsible for overseeing the operations of elections in their towns or city wards. See RSA 659:9; RSA 652:14-a; RSA 659:9- a; RSA 657:23. Moderators and clerks hold elected offices and are accountable to the voters of their towns and wards, and are not employees of the Department of State. RSA 41:16-b; RSA 40:1.”
P. 31 “… voters have various recourses to hold moderators accountable whom they believed violated their constitutional rights: they may seek redress against the town or individual moderator for any constitutional violations under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 or vote them out of office. RSA 40:1.”
The state continues to interfere with the public’s right and duty to ensure that our elections are true, to hold local election officials accountable and violate our right to self-government.
2) best practice principles as previously noted by Barbara Glassman of Nashua.