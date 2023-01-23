Thank you for the recent article on the newly opened Hobby Lobby here in Keene. And thank you for using a small part of my response to your reporter. I wish the entire response was used as it was the “meat” of it that was left out. Here is my entire response to Hunter Oberst on Jan. 13.
“I live in Keene.
“Yes, I do protest.
“I do not and will not shop there. I am of the opinion that Hobby Lobby is a discriminatory (women and LGBTQ) corporation led by their extreme religious beliefs and in my opinion the abuse of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.
“Hobby Lobby put the health, well-being and safety of employees and customers at needless risk during the COVID pandemic, in my opinion, by remaining open for business in violation of the law, at a time when other businesses were doing their part by closing to prevent the spread of a deadly disease.
“The majority of Hobby Lobby stock comes from China, whose human rights abuses are well known, including the one child policy. Since the inception of the policy over 40 years ago, an estimated 330 million abortions have been performed. In my opinion, this smacks of hypocrisy coming from a self-proclaimed Christian corporation looking one way to make profits while looking away from what they rail against here in the United States.
“My ‘take’ is to try to educate people, but only if they want to know and learn. I would never presume to tell anyone where to shop or dine. But if asked, I will answer to the best of my ability.”