I was born in Keene in 1970 in the small, former hospital annex on Main Street, on the south end near the College. I lived there until I was about 5 years old at which time my parents moved our family to Claremont, where I would spend the next 7 years. At around the age of 12 we moved back to Keene where I went to the Keene Junior High (the one on Washington Street) and also Keene High School. I loved growing up in Keene. My summers were all about baseball — first in the Babe Ruth league and eventually American Legion. I loved school — I am grateful my parents encouraged me to focus on my studies and get a good education — which Keene provided so well. I also value all of the memories that I had with friends, many of whom I stay in touch with. Keene is a wonderful place to live and grow up. I have appreciated that more as I live my life and continue to visit places all over the world. I have certainly learned there is “no place like home.”
I am excited that I have another opportunity to see a broad group of friends again — next year on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 4-10 p.m. at the Wilson Pond pavilion. I am proud to be on the reunion committee to help facilitate what will be the 35th anniversary of the class of 1988 graduation. Working alongside Jennifer Hayes (Bauer), Christine Houston (Berry), Tina McLaughlin (Cass), Veronica Schriever (Royce) and Scott Hussey — we put together a fun weekend highlighted by a catered meal, a band and a guarantee for fun. I look forward to sharing the memories with all from so many years ago. For anyone interested in more details please contact me at nhdoug@gmail.com.