I was born in Keene in 1970 in the small, former hospital annex on Main Street, on the south end near the College. I lived there until I was about 5 years old at which time my parents moved our family to Claremont, where I would spend the next 7 years. At around the age of 12 we moved back to Keene where I went to the Keene Junior High (the one on Washington Street) and also Keene High School. I loved growing up in Keene. My summers were all about baseball — first in the Babe Ruth league and eventually American Legion. I loved school — I am grateful my parents encouraged me to focus on my studies and get a good education — which Keene provided so well. I also value all of the memories that I had with friends, many of whom I stay in touch with. Keene is a wonderful place to live and grow up. I have appreciated that more as I live my life and continue to visit places all over the world. I have certainly learned there is “no place like home.”