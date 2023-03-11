If the goal is to make housing development more affordable, with greater density, we need to determine how we want the results, and ones that enhance the community, and maintains the “rural character” of our communities. Lots are often priced as a buildable lot, independent of size — all still have the large costs of infrastructure for driveway, well, septic and power. I am not convinced a simple change from 4-acre to 2-acre zoning will effect a significant change.
Dublin’s current 4-acre lots require 250 feet of frontage. Certainly, the “rural Dublin character” will not be maintained by doubling the number of houses along a road. Will the frontage requirements be retained on 2-acre lots? I think it would be a mistake to reduce them.
With no municipal water and sewer services, Dublin does not have the usual classic incentive for village intensity. We need to explore other ways to reduce cost and increase density:
Encourage Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), expanding the residential uses on an existing lot.
Flag lots with a 50-foot right of way; building behind a street lot can double developed density without increasing frontage density and without doubling the visual impact on rural character.
Encourage clustering; a duplex doubles density without doubling the infrastructure and land requirements.
A well-developed change in lot requirements might consider tying the reduced lot size to a “density bonus” for workforce housing.
Now that the Dublin planning and select boards have received a Housing Study Grant, this is the opportunity to decide the nature of the increased density we want to create. If we just vote to reduce the lot size, we have done nothing to help guide and enhance development in our town.
I fear if a vote to change from 4 to 2 acres is approved, it is then too late to proactively set the tone of the resulting development, to create the gains beneficial to Dublin’s “rural character.”
Yes, there is a huge housing crisis, and we are a part of it, and should be a part of the solution. At this time, the implications and possibilities of the proposed petition are not yet thought through. The petition article is half-baked.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.