Gov. Sununu should be red-faced with shame when he signs House Bill 367, the bill to increase the eligibility of household income up to 350 percent of the federal poverty level for families who want taxpayer money to pay for their private, religious and home schooling.
What has happened to New Hampshire, where 30 years ago the common good was an important part of a balanced, fair state legislature? The voucher program proclaims choice as its reason for being, but that is outcome of a campaign that says that our schools are failing.
We have four graduates of Keene schools in my family. Thanks to teachers like Steve Hall, Elaine Landry, Tom White, Heather Locke and Sarah McMurphy of the Keene School District, they successfully made their way through the grades and into college.
The public schools in New Hampshire are successful in enrolling students from all backgrounds, whether well-off or poor; Christian, Jewish, Protestant, Muslim, Buddhist or no church; academically talented, of average ability or different learner; and students for whom English is a second language. Public school teachers try to meet the needs of all students to give them a good education.
Our public schools show the progress students make each year through the N.H. Statewide Assessment System tests. Through the state testing that started in 1996, clear goals have been established about what graduates of our state’s public schools should have when they leave the K-12 schools in New Hampshire. We have a system of accountability by using the state tests, report cards, teacher recertification every three years, and classroom observations annually by administrators in each building.
What accountability system is being used by the private, religious, and home schools receiving our taxpayer money?